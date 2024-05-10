Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Denise Bidot apparently didn’t have the best Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 11). The model, who’s been on-and-off with Lil Wayne since 2020, claimed the rapper kicked her and her daughter, Joselyn Adams, out of his house on a day meant to honor moms.

"Breaking up with someone on Mother's Day is diabolical," Bidot posted to her Instagram Stories. She added. "Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith." The model — who said she was mid-"mommy makeover" — also accused the rapper of emotional and physical abuse.

Denise Bidot Says She’s Not The Only One Lil Wayne Allegedly Hurt

"This man has actually laid a f**king hand on me…and I took it,” she shared in the subsequent videos added to her Stories. “They always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake, but I know other women he’s put his hands on." Due to her recent procedure, Bidot added she “can’t even lift boxes,” so Lil Wayne’s assistants had to help move everything out of his home.

To add insult to injury, the “A Milli” hitmaker apparently didn’t have the nerve to break it off in person. “[He] broke up with me over text on Mother’s Day,” Bidot revealed, noting that her daughter’s birthday is coming up next weekend, and she'll be away working on Sports Illustrated’s latest swimsuit issue. “I don’t even know how to process what I’m feeling right now…If y’all have lawyer recommendations, please send them.”

The Timing Couldn’t Be Worse For Lil Wayne

The news obviously couldn't come at a worse time for Lil Wayne, who's gearing up to drop his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, on June 6. Though not confirmed to be on the final tracklist, he heightened anticipation for the project with the DMX-assisted “Kant Nobody” and “Bless” featuring Wheezy and Young Thug.

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he explained to Rolling Stone. Confirmed collaborations so far include his son Kameron, Miley Cyrus, Bono of U2 and Wyclef Jean.