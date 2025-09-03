Image Image Credit Randy Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington during his sit-down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Denzel Washington made a recent late-night appearance to promote his new film, Highest to Lowest, directed by Spike Lee. The project marks the pair’s fifth collaboration and is currently in theaters, with a streaming premiere set for Friday (Sept. 5) on Apple TV+.

Over the course of the interview, Washington discussed his career, early jobs, and love for music. When asked about rap, he quoted lyrics from Nas’ 1994 track “Represent” before acknowledging the source. “Full disclosure, everything I said there I stole from a rapper named Nas,” he explained. Washington went on to identify the Queensbridge emcee as one of his all-time favorite rappers. He also highlighted newer talent, pointing to Samara Cyn and Smino’s 2025 collaboration, “brand new teeth,” from Cyn’s backroads EP. Washington said he had recently discovered the song and described staying “up on this now.”

The actor traced his relationship with music back to his teenage years. He recalled working as a DJ at parties, complete with a full turntable setup in his room. One of his go-to records was Lonnie Liston Smith’s “Expansions,” which he noted was a reliable track for keeping the crowd engaged on the dance floor. Washington added that he still owns turntables today.

The Oscar winner also spoke about his Highest to Lowest co-star A$AP Rocky, calling the rapper-actor “very intelligent,” “smart,” and “a good dude,” while joking about his relationship with Rihanna.

Outside of music, Washington recounted his work history prior to becoming an actor. He mentioned jobs in a barbershop, a cafeteria, and a period working as a garbage man. He explained how those experiences taught him the value of discipline and hard work. He also reaffirmed his longtime Dallas Cowboys fandom, which began in 1966, recalling how the team’s shifting formations initially drew his attention as a young football player.

The interview ended with an unscripted FaceTime call to musician Lenny Kravitz, who briefly appeared live from the gym to greet Washington and the studio audience before signing off.