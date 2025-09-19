Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Destroy Lonely at Rolling Loud California 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Destroy Lonely is back to breaking hearts with his newest release. On Friday (Sept. 19), he dropped his long-awaited ᐸ/3³, which features a lone guest appearance from frequent collaborator Ken Carson.

“Bein’ a boss ain’t hard / We gon’ take the business far,” he declares on the opening track, fittingly titled “aint hard.” The 18-song project includes previously released singles “not the mayor” and last week’s “jumanji.” As for the new songs, fans will be excited to hear Destroy Lonely revisiting some of his earlier sounds. He also worked with some pretty familiar faces like Cxdy, Lil 88, and Bhristo, among others, on the production side.

“Nobody does intros like Destroy Lonely,” one X user wrote, alongside a screenshot of “aint hard” and past openers like “FOREVER” and “how u feel?” Another person said he’s “officially the best Opium member.” See more fan reactions below.

Destroy Lonely admitted he wasn’t sure if he wanted to revisit his Broken Hearts series, at least at one point. “For a minute, I didn’t know what I wanted to do next,” he told CLASH in 2024. “This is a project that I really just want to be for my fans. Like, it’s just my old producers on there, and old s**t that I would do. Just me being completely myself, nothing else.”

ᐸ/3³ marks Destroy Lonely’s third installment in the series and the first in nearly five years, following 2020’s acclaimed ᐸ/3 and its deluxe (billed as ᐸ/3²). The earlier projects gave fans favorites like “Miley Cyrus,” “Top Floor Boss,” and “Oh Yeah.” Of course, the rapper also dropped LOVE LASTS FOREVER just last year.

Soon, Destroy Lonely will get to take ᐸ/3³ on the road as a part of next month’s “Antagonist Tour.” Alongside Playboi Carti, Carson, and the rest of Opium Records, he’ll sweep across North America starting Oct. 3 at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. From there, they’ll make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on Dec. 1.

In the meantime, listen to the new mixtape below.