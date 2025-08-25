Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Playboi Carti’s long-delayed “Antagonist Tour,” now dubbed the “Antagonist 2.0 Tour,” starts in fall 2025 with new dates and cities.

Opium’s full roster — Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red — will join the tour.

Fans can access presale tickets starting Aug. 26, with general sales opening Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

2025 just keeps getting better for Opium fans. Back in March, Playboi Carti finally dropped MUSIC after countless delays, then hit the road with The Weeknd in the following months. Now, the “HBA” rapper has revealed a new set of dates for his long-awaited “Antagonist Tour,” which was postponed nearly two years ago.

Announced Monday (Aug. 25), Carti and his Opium Records roster — Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red — will hit the road starting Oct. 3 at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. From there, they’ll sweep through arenas across North America before closing with a hometown show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Dec. 1.

The presale begins Tuesday (Aug. 26), with tickets opening to the general public Friday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. local time. While we wait, check out the flyer below.

The road to the “Antagonist Tour” hasn’t exactly been straightforward. Carti first announced the trek in July 2023. Just two months later — and a week before it was set to begin — the dates were abruptly pushed back.

Since then, fans have had to settle for cryptic hints from Opium artists. Carson, for example, gave a brief answer when asked about new dates while signing autographs outside his Manchester show in September 2024. When someone asked the “ss” rapper if the tour would get rescheduled, he replied, “Mhm.”

The good news is there’s no shortage of material to fuel the new and improved “Antagonist 2.0 Tour.” Along with Carti’s 30-song MUSIC (34 tracks if you count the SORRY 4 DA WAIT edition), Carson dropped More Chaos in April and Homixide Gang followed up with Homixide Lifestyle 2 earlier this month.

Destroy Lonely, who’s currently working on </3³, released LOVE LASTS FOREVER in 2024. He’s also hinted that a joint tape with Carson could drop sometime soon.