Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal has finally cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, nearly eight months after its original release. On Sunday (April 27), the publication confirmed the project made a big leap — from No. 24 all the way to No. 10 — thanks largely to new vinyl and CD releases.

The 19-track project pulled in an impressive 33,000 units on the chart dated May 3, with 14,000 of those coming purely from album sales. The rest comes courtesy of streaming numbers, according to Luminate data, as the Tampa native continues her winning streak from a huge 2024.

Doechii’s numbers look even better when you think about how quickly music comes and goes in the streaming era. Plenty of albums drop one week and vanish from the conversation the next — deluxe editions and tours included — but Top Dawg Entertainment’s leading ladies seem to have figured it out (see SZA’s SOS returning to No. 1 nearly two years later).

Not only did the Swamp Princess parlay her breakthrough moment into a Grammy Award — thanks to a select few festival performances, her tour and the “DENIAL IS A RIVER” skits — but her TikTok-viral “Anxiety” also played a huge part. In fact, adding the song to the extended version of Alligator Bites Never Heal pushed the LP up to No. 12 on the Billboard 200 in March.

Speaking of the Will Smith-approved track, “Anxiety” also earned Doechii her first-ever Top 10 entry on the Hot 100 chart. Though it's gradually slipped since peaking at No. 10 in late March, its visual companion, which arrived on April 18, has helped maintain its momentum on the chart.

In the coming months, Doechii is expected to take the stage at the inaugural Create & Cultivate Festival, followed by Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in August, so hopefully the aforementioned project and single keep their momentum.