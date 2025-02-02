Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii, Post Malone, Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saturday night (Feb. 1), music industry icon Clive Davis hosted a Pre-Grammy Fundraiser ahead of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 2). The line-up was filled with A-list stars, including Doechii, Post Malone, Yolanda Adams, Shaboozey, Joni Mitchell and more.

Billboard reported that Davis used his annual Pre-Grammy Gala to help raise money for the Los Angeles wildfires through MusiCares’ Fire Relief fund. Each attendee had a suggested $500 minimum donation to show up to the event’s 50th anniversary. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, acknowledged the backlash on whether the show should continue given the wildfire devastation, “It was not an easy decision, but we know we could raise awareness and celebrate resiliency.” The music exec noted that nearly $500 million in donations had been raised.

Grammy-nominated superstars Doechii, Shaboozey and Post Malone performed a medley of hits for popular onlookers including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Nancy Pelosi, Jack Antonoff and Berry Gordy. Shaboozey performed his hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Good News,” with Doechii bringing the energy with her fiery track “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” Post Malone unloaded some tunes from his most recent country-infused project, F-1 Trillion (Long Bed).

Shaboozey and Post Malone were last seen together on Christmas Day 2024 performing alongside Beyoncé during her NFL halftime performance in Houston, Texas. The two country music heavyweights were able to perform their contributions to her critically acclaimed LP, Cowboy Carter.

If the performance was any indication of what the “16 Carriages” recording artist’s tour will be like, then fans are in for a massive treat. The Texas-raised songstress formally announced the “Cowboy Carter Tour” on social media on Sunday (Feb. 2) morning. Although fans have been speculating if she will bring anyone else on the road, no names have been announced.