Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “girl, get up.” video uses bold visuals and sharp lyrics to challenge industry plant accusations.

Kendrick Lamar references and Paris Fashion Week moments add cultural weight to the track.

A lyric hinting at a six-month timeline suggests Doechii’s debut album may drop in March 2026.

Could Doechii’s long-awaited debut album finally be upon us? On Tuesday (Dec. 30), the Swamp Princess herself, surprise-dropped “girl, get up.” — her latest single featuring none other than SZA.

Directed by James Mackel, the song’s accompanying video opens with Doechii enjoying herself on a boat in a purple bikini. “All that industry plant s**t whack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats,” she raps in the second verse, before calling out a certain someone for sucking “every rap n**ga d**k from the back.”

Later, in the grand finale, listeners are treated to Doechii revisiting her Paris Fashion Week takeover and getting a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar. “Nissan to a Bentley coupe, fuck you mean? / Got a cosign from K. Dot, she's Baby Keem,” she dished out in reference to the Compton MC calling her the “hardest rapper out” in October 2024.

There’s also plenty of bars about the “Alter Ego” artist’s label debut — and, more specifically, what fans can expect. “These n**gas misogynistic, I'll address it on the album / For now, let's sink into the fact that hate don't make you powerful,” Doechii spat. Moments later, she followed with, “Father forgive 'em, they gon' be hurt when I deliver / The album six months old, it need a f**kin' babysitter.”

As some fans have already begun speculating, Doechii saying her album is “six months old” could mean it’s dropping in March 2026. Whether that turns out to be true is anyone’s guess, but in the meantime, watch the video for “girl, get up.” below.

At the forthcoming 2026 Grammys, Doechii’s “Anxiety” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Song, among other awards. As some might recall, her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape made her the third woman in Hip Hop to take home Best Rap Album this past February.