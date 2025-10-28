Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii performs at the "Live from the Swamp Tour" at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A technical glitch caused Doechii’s viral slide moment during her “Live From the Swamp Tour.”

50 Cent reacted with a playful Instagram post adding to the clip’s visibility.

Doechii explained the behind-the-scenes struggle with grip tape, ripped tights and runaway towels in a candid Instagram video.

Doechii is having a stellar year with continued critical praise for her Alligator Bites Never Heal album, standout award and festival show performances, and a headlining tour to support the project. However, some concert snafus going viral has led the Tampa rapper to address the matter.

A portion of Doechii’s “Live From The Swamp Tour” includes her going down a slide while performing. However, the rapper, who is known for her usually flawless choreography, experienced an awkward moment during her stop in New York City on Oct. 20. Doechii seemingly went down the slide too quickly, turning onto her stomach. The clip quickly went viral, even grabbing 50 Cent’s attention, and he couldn’t help but troll the “Anxiety” rapper on social media.

“LOL, OH S**T. I would [have] got up and said [that ninjas jumped] me man. Hit me in the back of the head, and bush me down the slide,” the Queens rapper captioned an Instagram clip of Doechii struggling with the slide. To be fair, she did smoothly pick her rapping back up on beat.

On Monday (Oct. 27), Doechii took to Instagram to explain what’s going on behind the scenes. In a post captioned, “We will find a cure for this dilemma by the end of tour I promise,” she broke down the issues.

“I wanna talk about what’s going on with the slide, because some of you are speculating that I’m doing it on purpose, which I’m not,” Doechii said. “This mechanical desk jerks when it moves, and in order for me to not fly off of it, which I did a couple times in rehearsal, we had to put grip tape on the desk. The grip tape is basically like sandpaper, so when I’m standing on it or sitting on it, I don’t move and fall over.”

She continued, “What’s happening is my performance stockings are ripping because I'm sitting on sandpaper, and I’m performing on sandpaper. So, by the time I get to the part in the song for the slide, my bare a** cheeks are sticking to the slide because I’m sweating. They put the towel there, but as soon as I put the towel there, the wind from my big fat booty blows the towel away.”

So, it’s a booty problem? Got it.

We have no doubt Doechii will work this out. The “Live From The Swamp Tour” is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 15 at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.