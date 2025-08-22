Image Image Credit Screenshot from Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” video Image Alt Screenshot from Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Jealous Type” marks a retro pop shift for Doja Cat as she launches her Vie era.

The video leans into an ’80s-inspired aesthetic, with visuals directed by Boni Mata.

She will launch the “Ma Vie World Tour” in November, starting in New Zealand and Australia.

Following countless teasers for her forthcoming album, Vie, Doja Cat has finally released the project’s lead single, “Jealous Type.”

As hinted before, the “pop-driven” anthem is an ’80s-tinged nu-disco record produced by Jack Antonoff. “Boy, let me know if this is careless, I / Could be torn between two roads that I just can't decide / Which one is leading me to hell or paradise?” Doja Cat sings in the chorus.

In the accompanying video directed by Boni Mata, the ’80s inspiration behind “Jealous Type” really comes to life. It opens with the blonde-haired singer watching herself projected on film, soon after she’s seen dancing both inside and outside an elevator.

“I ain't even coming out with you / You don't wanna show me off to your ex or your friends tonight,” she croons while sliding across the backseat in full animal print. See the visuals below.

“Jealous Type” was first previewed during Marc Jacobs’ Staycation campaign in May, and again in August when Doja Cat gave the record its live debut at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival.

As for the album it’ll live on, Vie is set to arrive Sept. 26. According to her website, the 15-track project is “rich with retro textures and a sonic background charged by various influences from the ’70s and ’80s.”

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long before Doja Cat takes Vie on the road. On Thursday (Aug. 21), she announced the “Ma Vie World Tour,” which will mark her first time playing arenas in Australia and New Zealand. Starting Nov. 18 in Auckland, the run is expected to continue through several cities in the region before closing the year in Asia.

As for the expected North American and European stops, the flyer teased, “More cities to be announced.” In the meantime, presale for the “Ma Vie World Tour” begins Monday (Aug. 25) for the currently confirmed dates.