Key Takeaways:

Doja Cat’s fifth studio album, Vie, is set to release on Sept. 26 with a French-inspired rollout.

Its lead single, “Jealous Type,” drops on Aug. 21 and has already been teased through live performances and campaigns.

The album’s visuals and themes reflect a romantic, globally inspired aesthetic that signals a new chapter in Doja's artistry.

Doja Cat has announced that her fifth studio album, Vie, will be released on Sept. 26.

On Thursday (Aug. 14) night, the rapper shared a video of herself holding a rose, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and gently petting a poodle. “Je sais que tu es ma vie,” she repeats at the beginning of the clip.

Moments later, Doja says, “You’re here?” before the camera pans to another version of herself. “Of course I am,” she replies while taking a bite out of what looks like a baguette. France and French culture have been a common theme throughout her album rollout, which is especially fitting given that “vie” is French for “life.”

Take a look at the clip below and keep scrolling for everything we know about the LP so far.

The Lead Single Will Be “Jealous Type”

Ahead of Vie, Doja Cat will drop the album’s lead single, “Jealous Type,” on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. She’s already given fans plenty to chew on, having performed it live at Outside Lands Festival last Friday (Aug. 8). However, the song’s first big reveal came during Marc Jacobs’ Staycation campaign.

“Boy, let me know if this is careless, I / Could be torn between two roads and I just can't decide,” she sang in the 30-second advertisement. “Baby, I can’t hurt you, sure, but I'm the jealous type / I'm the jealous type.”

Love Is The Main Theme Of ‘Vie’

Vie will contain themes of “love, romance and sex” throughout, which makes the Parisian imagery and French phrases add up — it is, after all, a romance language. In the spirit of that, Doja launched a hotline “for the lovers who feel too much, too fast, too often.”

“My name is Doja Cat, and I’m no couple's therapist, but I do have some opinions,” she told fans who called her Vie Hotline.

The Album Will Be More “Pop-Driven”

Rap fans might want to brace themselves: Vie is going to be a pop record. Speaking with V Magazine, Doja confirmed she’s returning to the genre that first catapulted her onto the charts. “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” she explained. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that — it’s popular.”