Fans asked and Doja Cat has finally delivered. On Monday (May 5), she officially dropped "Crack," but only as a limited-time exclusive through her website, available to for just 24 hours.

“‘Crack’ for 24 hours only,” her site announced alongside a sign-up form and footage of the rapper originally previewing the song on Instagram Live in 2022. Those who provide their information can either directly stream the song or download it.

The Backstory Behind “Crack”

For anyone wondering what makes the track so sought-after, it was actually supposed to appear on 2023's Scarlet but ended up getting cut. That clearly didn't deter fans from begging for it constantly, even with Doja Cat dropping Scarlet 2 CLAUDE and a string of features (LISA’s “Born Again” and Jack Harlow’s “Just Us,” to name a few) in between.

“Watch me ride, I go down, down, plenty a** to go 'round and 'round / He said I'm sexy in red, now, won't hear but we just left pound town,” she spat on “Crack,” obviously referencing to Sexyy Redd’s 2023 breakout hit, “Pound Town.”

Will “Crack” Appear On Doja Cat’s Forthcoming Album, ‘Vie’?

Though it’s one of the more intriguingly titled tracks — including offerings like "ACTS OF SERVICE" and "TURN THE LIGHTS ON" — that Doja Cat previewed last year her forthcoming album, Vie, she confirmed the limited-time release won’t actually appear on the final LP on Friday (May 2). “It’s not the lead. I’m just giving it to the people who asked for it,” she shared via X. “No relation to the album whatsoever.”

That explanation lines up with the track list she shared in April, which notably excluded “Crack.” Instead, songs like “KINK” and “JEALOUS TYPE” occupied its place alongside other previously teased but now absent cuts. Besides clearing out her socials and dropping a few snippets via Instagram Live, Doja Cat hasn’t revealed too much else about the project.

She did, however, join forces with Don Toliver last Wednesday (April 30) for “Lose My Mind.” The collaboration is slated to appear on the upcoming F1 movie soundtrack.