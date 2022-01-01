Image Image Credit Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images and Stephen J. Cohen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver and Ken Carson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ken Carson’s onstage diss at Summer Smash sparked a feud with Don Toliver.

The beef escalated online with personal shots involving Kali Uchis and deleted posts.

Toliver and Carson saw recent commercial success with More Chaos and Hardstone Psycho, respectively.

A new rap beef may be unfolding in real time as Don Toliver and Ken Carson traded heated words on social media this week — apparently over Yeat.

The conflict began at 2025 Summer Smash this past weekend, where Carson stirred the pot with a cryptic onstage diss: “F**k you talking about, ain’t no duos.” While the Playboi Carti affiliate didn’t name names, fans immediately linked the jab to Yeat and Don Toliver’s rumored joint album. The pair teased the collaborative project earlier this year and even performed unreleased tracks together at the same festival.

Toliver wasted no time responding via Instagram Stories: “N**gas be on the lame s**t. Just get your money and go home.” What followed was a full-blown back-and-forth, with Carson escalating the tension by taking a personal shot at Toliver’s relationship: “[You] the worst thing that happened to your [baby mother], p**sy [a**].” He was referring to singer Kali Uchis, Toliver’s partner and the mother of their newborn child.

Don clapped back with a flex of his own: “My [baby mother] got more money than you n**gas. You need to work harder.”

While the fiery posts have since been deleted, screenshots and fan reactions flooded social media. Yeat, notably at the center of the feud, remained silent. The enigmatic rapper previously collaborated with Carson on 2022’s “Gëek High,” but their relationship reportedly cooled after they unfollowed each other on social media.

The beef comes at a pivotal time for both artists. Toliver and Uchis recently welcomed their first child, while Carson hit a career high this year with More Chaos, which topped the Billboard 200 with over 59,000 units moved in its debut week, driven largely by streaming. That momentum solidified Carson’s presence in the current wave of rage-fueled rap, often associated with Playboi Carti’s Opium collective. Toliver’s most recent full-length LP, the gold-certified Hardstone Psycho, made landfall in 2024 and peaked at No. 3 on the aforementioned chart.