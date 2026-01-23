Image Image Credit Sergione Infuso - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver performs at Kozel Carroponte of Sesto San Giovanni on June 13, 2025, in Milan, Italy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A cinematic teaser is helping to build anticipation for OCTANE.

The 18-track album will be released under Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records.

Don Toliver’s rollout strategy includes fan engagement, visual storytelling and a major festival performance.

It’s been almost two years since Don Toliver released a new album, but his solo return is moving fast. On Thursday (Jan. 22), the Houston rapper, singer and songwriter shared a dramatic visual to announce the arrival of his new project, titled OCTANE, and fans are excited.

The Cactus Jack Records artist dropped the black-and-white video to his socials, and it quickly went viral. Opening with the words, “From the twisted minds that brought you HARDSTONE PSYCHO,” the teaser shows an injured woman who seems to have gotten in a car wreck. The words “Comes a new frequency…” then appears on screen before Toliver himself drives a muscle car on a winding road, meets with a mad scientist in a lab coat, and eventually, reveals that the new album is dropping on Jan. 30.

Fans attending Rolling Loud in Orlando in May will get to experience OCTANE live. The “After Party” rapper is one of the music festival’s headliners alongside Playboi Carti and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Recently, Toliver reportedly hosted a private listening party for the album in Houston.

Saying that fans are excited for the new delivery is an understatement. “Every Don project has been better [than] the previous one, so I know we’re about to get an INSANE album next week,” one fan tweeted.

“Why does it feel like this is gonna be his best album yet,” another X user wrote.

OCTANE will be Toliver’s fifth official album and is available to pre-save on Spotify and other streaming outlets. In September 2025, the hitmaker released its lead single, “Tiramisu.” The LP, which will have 18 tracks, is a joint venture between Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label and Atlantic Records.

Toliver also shared the album’s cover art, which can be seen below.