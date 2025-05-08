Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Lil Baby & Friends Concert 2022 and Gracie Abrams at Glastonbury Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake shared a photo of Gracie Abrams on Instagram, comparing their birthmarks.

Abrams’ original selfie came from a photo dump she posted after performing at Osheaga Festival.

The post came after Drake shared lyrics from the pop singer's “I Knew It, I Know You” on his Instagram Stories in March.

Despite being one of the biggest rappers in the world, even Drake has insecurities. On Monday (Aug. 4), the Canadian lyricist posted a selfie of Gracie Abrams to his Instagram Stories, where he pointed out a birthmark on the “That’s So True” singer’s arm.

“I used to hate my birthmark, but Gracie got the same one, so now it’s art,” Drake captioned the post. In a separate Story, he shared a throwback photo of himself with a similar mark on the opposite arm.

At the time of this article, Abrams hasn’t responded to the shoutout, but you can check out the selfie from her Osheaga Festival photo dump below.

As Complex pointed out, Drake showed love to Abrams in March. He shared a screenshot of lyrics from “I Knew It, I Know You,” off her sophomore album, The Secret of Us. “[GOATed] beat switch on this,” he wrote about the track’s production.

Drizzy and Abrams haven’t collaborated just yet, but with his upcoming album, Iceman, in the works, maybe he’s manifesting something before it drops. So far, both pre-release singles for the LP have featured other artists. “What Did I Miss?” contained background vocals from singer-songwriter EVÎN, while “Which One” brought in Central Cee.

Drake is currently on the road for his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour” with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Since starting in July, the trek has had its fair share of highs and lows. At some shows in London and Amsterdam, fans were caught on camera throwing water bottles and toilet paper during the “NOKIA” artist’s set.