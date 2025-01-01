Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs at Wireless Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Travel issues forced Drake to postpone his Monday (July 28) Manchester concert, originally the final night of a three-show run.

The rescheduled concert will take place on Aug. 5 at Co-op Live Arena, with all tickets still valid.

The delay occurred during his “Some Special Shows 4 U.K. Tour” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, marking his first European tour in six years.

Drake fans in Manchester, England, will have to wait a little longer for his final Co-op Live Arena performance. The Canadian superstar postponed his Monday (July 28) concert due to “unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics,” according to a statement from the venue. Originally scheduled as the third consecutive show in the city, the concert will now take place on Tuesday, Aug. 5. All tickets will remain valid for the new date.

This delay came in the middle of Drake’s “Some Special Shows 4 U.K. Tour,” a co-headlining run with PARTYNEXTDOOR that marked his first European excursion in six years. The trek kicked off in Birmingham, England, on July 20 and includes multiple stops across the U.K. and Europe. Manchester, which already hosted two of the tour’s performances on July 26 and 27, will now host Drake again for two consecutive nights in August.

The postponement appears to stem from logistical challenges in transporting the "God’s Plan” hitmaker’s crew and equipment from Gothenburg, Sweden, where the rapper performed on Sunday (July 27), back to Manchester in time for Monday’s show.

“Some Special Shows 4 U.K. Tour” marked a major return for Drake, who has been at the center of the summer’s live music conversation. Earlier in July, he made history by headlining all three nights of London’s Wireless Festival — each night featuring a different set — and he has continued to build buzz with new music and livestream content.

On Thursday (July 24), just days before the postponed show, he premiered his newest single, “Which One,” featuring U.K. rapper Central Cee on the second episode of his Iceman livestream series. The video was filmed in Manchester at iconic locations like Piccadilly railway station and Victoria Baths. The visual tie-in reinforced Drake’s ongoing connection to the country’s rap scene at large.

Drake’s joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, continues to perform well after hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart. With two Manchester shows now slated for Aug. 4 and 5, fans will still get their chance to see the global hitmaker — just a little later than planned.