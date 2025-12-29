Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" on Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Christmas and the holiday season might be over, but that certainly isn’t stopping Drake from giving out gifts. On Sunday (Dec. 28), the “Hotline Bling” rapper gave influencer and entrepreneur J Mulan $10,000 for her birthday.

Celebrating at Area 29 Houston — where Drizzy recorded music, presumably for Iceman, over the weekend — J Mulan shared a video of herself and the rapper hugging inside the strip club. “POV: Drake gifts you $10K for your [birthday]!” the text overlay read.

In the clip, a man can be heard saying that Drake gave her “$10,000 to go to Chanel tomorrow just because.” He added, “No ones, all hundreds.” J Mulan captioned her post, “DRAKKEEEEEE?!?! Real is rare, thank you … This is how you pop off your [birthday].” Take a look below.

According to XXL, Drake posted footage of his studio setup in Area 29 — dubbed OVO 29 for the occasion — this past Friday (Dec. 26). “Are we recording an album in the club?” someone asked, to which another person replied, “One thousand percent. You see the setup.”

The Grammy Award-winning musician also linked up with “Friend Do” rapper Belly Gang Kushington outside the club. “Rich mixed kids convos in the back of [Area 29 Houston],” Belly Gang captioned the post, which you can view below.

As Rap-Up reported last Monday (Dec. 22), Drake gifted BenDaDonnn a Rolls-Royce during his “Christmas With Drake” livestream. “Ben doesn’t know yet, but we’re gonna go downstairs and surprise him,” he said early in the broadcast. Hilariously, the Canadian hitmaker also showed off his own 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre, which, fittingly, had Area 29’s logo on it.

Although it’s not confirmed what will make the final cut of Iceman, Drake told his Kick stream that he was heading out on his “last recording trip.” He said, “Iceman coming soon. Y’all boys better duck [and] get out the way.”