Key Takeaways:

A new Drake track previewed at Playboi Carti’s “After Hours til Dawn Tour” concert afterparty features a flip of Twista’s “Slow Jamz.”

DJ Swamp Izzo’s set sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between the two artists.

The moment has reignited fan interest in their dynamic since “Pain 1993” and “No Face.”

It sounds like Drake and Playboi Carti might have some new collaborative music in the works. On Wednesday (June 25) night, DJ Swamp Izzo teased an unreleased track from the Toronto hitmaker at Playboi Carti’s “After Hours til Dawn Tour” concert afterparty at Zouk Los Angeles.

Fans got to hear the “God’s Plan” creator rapping over a very familiar sample: Twista’s “Slow Jamz,” which itself pulls from Luther Vandross’ cover of “A House Is Not a Home.” Though the Whole Lotta Red artist’s vocals weren’t in the snippet, the fact that Playboi Carti’s DJ played an unreleased Drake record could be a sign that the two artists are working together.

Fans Thought Drake And Playboi Carti Drifted Apart After “No Face” Dropped Without Him

Notably, Playboi Carti didn’t make it into the final cut of Drake’s “No Face” last year, leading many fans to speculate that there might've been tension brewing between him and the Views creator. The collaboration was one of three songs shared on the Canadian star’s @plottttwistttttt Instagram account on Aug. 23, 2024. Lil Yachty was also missing from the DSP version of “SOD,” another record teased that same day.

To add even more fuel to the fire, Playboi Carti went on to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar on three songs from MUSIC in March. Some even interpreted the Compton rapper’s verse on “GOOD CREDIT” as a possible jab at the self-coined 6 God, particularly the line, “Conspiracy theories is given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person.”

Drake and Playboi Carti first collaborated on “Pain 1993” from Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Also on Wednesday, the Atlanta talent brought out Travis Scott during the first of four Inglewood dates on The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” The “Timeless” collaborators are set to hit stage again on Thursday (June 26) night, with the final two shows at SoFi Stadium happening on Saturday (June 28) and Sunday (June 29). The stadium run wraps up on Sept. 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

As for Drake, his year started pretty strong with the release of his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in February. The two are set to take the project on the road in July with their “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour.” Before that, though, the "Hotline Bling" artist will headline three back-to-back nights at Wireless Festival.