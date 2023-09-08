Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans are fighting at GloRilla’s shows. On Monday (March 24), the “TGIF” rapper had to cut her St. Louis stop of "The Glorious Tour" short after the crowd just couldn’t keep it together.

Video footage showed her mid-choreography to Beyoncé’s “Diva” before she abruptly paused the set after catching two attendees throwing hands. “Come on, man. Y’all better than that,” the Memphis star said. “They still fighting, what the f**k. Come on, y’all ain’t that mad.” Fortunately, security was there to keep things from escalating.

As if one incident wasn’t enough, another group started squaring up not long after, during GloRilla’s performance of “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.” “I think y’all came to the wrong show. Y’all [are] supposed to be at WWE,” she emphasized. “Y’all [weren’t] supposed to be at ‘The Glorious Tour’ if you gon’ do all this fighting. This [is] not WWE, guys.”

From there, she apologized and ended the show before making a quick exit. Some fans were disappointed, but it’s truly hard to blame her, especially considering how quickly things can spiral at concerts.

Fights Have Broken Out At GloRilla’s Concerts Before

Interestingly, St. Louis wasn’t even the first stop on "The Glorious Tour" to see fights erupt. Concertgoers at her Coca-Cola Roxy show in Georgia previously got into a brawl, though it’s unclear if she had taken the stage by that point.

Sure, GloRilla’s music swings from celebratory to combative really quick, but a concert should probably be the last place to settle a score. With people already spending their hard-earned money to see her live, the least anyone can do is not ruin it for everyone else.

GloRilla’s “The Glorious Tour” Is Winding Down Soon

GloRilla’s “The Glorious Tour” is set to wrap next month. She’s got one last March date at Minneapolis’ The Armory on Thursday (March 27). After that, fans can catch her at Dreamville Fest, both Coachella weekends and a handful of shows in Las Vegas, Oakland and her hometown of Memphis.

She’s also on the bill for Roots Picnic 2025 in June, so a much-hoped-for reunion with her “PROCEDURE” collaborator Latto, who is also performing at the Philadelphia-based fête, isn’t too far-fetched.