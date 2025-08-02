Image Image Credit Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Nikki Mudarris, Gelo Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball and his viral track “Tweaker” have been the talk of the digital streets for weeks. Whether it be vintage memes, live performances, or post-game conferences in the NBA or NFL, Gelo and his track are buzzing.

While he’s riding high off the success of his new single, it seems as if there is trouble within his household. His child’s mother and former partner took to social media to address a clip of him seemingly spending time with another woman.

Saturday morning (Feb. 8), in a new post on social media, Nikki Mudarris explained, “I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me. I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 ½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

Later in the post she shared, “The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old, and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me and my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids, but I have absolutely no words.” Ending the heartwrenching post, she stated, “I hope it was worth losing his family.”

One fan claimed, “Record deal got him thinking he’s Usher.” Dream Doll shared kind words, stating, “You got this!! Praying for you sister. I love you so much, always one call away.” Another fan reminded her that LiAngelo is just now getting attention, while she has been popular for many years.

The former basketball player-turned-rapper has had everyone following the unexpected rise of his rap career. After signing a highly publicized deal with Def Jam Records, the rising rap star shared a remix to his exciting track boasting a feature from Lil Wayne. Artists like Boosie Badazz, Moneybagg Yo, and many others requested to hop on the popular song.

As the story develops, many fans are spamming the reality television star’s comments on social media with mixed reactions to the news that they will no longer be an item. It’s also worth noting that Gelo’s father is known for addressing any public matters that happen with any of his three children. So, it will be interesting to see how Lavar Ball reacts to the news.

Listen to the remix of his new track featuring rap legend Weezy below!