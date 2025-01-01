Image Image Credit Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA is seemingly frustrated after feeling as if boundaries were crossed with her in the recent days. In a new series of tweets Friday (Jan. 17), she claimed, “I used to think sharing snippets, personal info + music tea would build connection, but it actually just made [people] entitled, ungrateful and disrespectful. It’s time to restore the boundary. Be blessed.”

Shortly after, she expounded, “No more explanations/updates. No back [and] forth. All further questions hit Punch. Thanks.” Fans were especially excited when she posted, “Punch was right.” He responded after with the eyes emoji, seemingly trolling people who believed that the long-time manager and artist duo were no longer working together.

On Friday (Jan. 17), new music from the popular New Jersey-bred recording artist came courtesy of a new posthumous album from Mac Miller. SZA unloaded a heartfelt post in support of the project and her guest spot on “DJ’s Chord Organ.” In a post on social media, she expressed, “I love my friend, I miss my friend. Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me [with] love from day 1. Wish he could see how right about everything he truly was. Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW.”

SZA has been on the press trail sharing updates about her role in new Issa Rae-executive produced film, One of Them Days, featuring Keke Palmer, Katt Williams and more. In response to a clip posted by SZA, Palmer shared, “Girl I feel like we was playing the whole movie and they just caught it on tape.”

SZA will be heading out on the road with frequent collaborator Kendrick Lamar on their co-headlining “Grand National Tour,” which will be at various stadiums across the country. Currently, there are no listed opening acts, but many fans believe Doechii will find her way into the show’s line-up.

In the meantime, check out her newest album release SOS (Deluxe): LANA below! The project brings fans 15 new tracks, including “30 For 30” featuring Lamar.