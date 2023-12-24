Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Punch and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA and her longtime manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, have parted ways. On Wednesday (Dec. 25), she broke the big news amid fan speculation and the two unfollowing each other on social media.

“Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best, whatever his choices may be,” SZA wrote via Instagram. She continued, “And to be clear, I love Punch deeply! No one should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes, people grow apart, and that’s okay.”

At the time of reporting, SZA hasn’t confirmed whether the decision will change her contractual relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment, especially since Punch still serves as president.

SZA’s falling out with Punch came just days after the chaotic release of LANA, her deluxe edition of 2022’s SOS. Fans initially anticipated the album would drop at midnight, like most major label projects, but instead, the 15-song effort arrived at 3 p.m. ET on Friday (Dec. 20). Fortunately, early streaming numbers indicate the LP is still on track to debut somewhere in the Top 5 of Billboard’s 200 chart.

In addition to “Saturn” and “Drive,” which came with a visual companion starring Ben Stiller, SZA graced listeners with “30 For 30,” her third Kendrick Lamar collaboration within the span of a month. There were also standout tracks like “Diamond Boy (DTM)” and “BMF,” both of which had been teased prior. Meanwhile, production was handled by frequent collaborators Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, benny blanco and more.

SZA also teased a few new additions to the album, including “Open Arms,” “Take You Down,” and “PSA.” In a conversation with Punch shared on the project’s release date, the two hinted at adding them on Christmas (Dec. 25), which has already passed, or New Year’s.

Fans can catch SZA performing the records live during 2025’s “Grand National Tour.” Alongside Kendrick Lamar, she’ll take on Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on April 19, followed by stops in Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Chicago, to mention a few.