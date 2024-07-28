Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii, much like the rest of us, is SZA’s favorite artist across all genres at the moment. On Thursday (Jan. 2), the “Love Galore” songstress took a moment to praise her Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate.

“Yea, Doechii is my favorite artist [right now], hands down,” SZA tweeted before adding, “F**k the genre.” The two first teamed up on “Persuasive (Remix)” from the Florida native’s she / her / black b**ch in 2022, and evidently, the love has been mutual ever since.

In a separate tweet, the Grammy Award-winning musician praised Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” video, which dropped earlier that day. “LOOK AT THE MATERIAL,” SZA shared alongside a pinched fingers emoji. With TDE acts like ScHoolboy Q and SiR appearing in skits for the record’s promotional run, fans are hoping to possibly see her make a cameo on the imminent “Denial Is A Stream” broadcast.

Naturally, SZA’s tweet further fueled rumors that Doechii might be joining the singer’s “Grand National Tour” with Kendrick Lamar. The pair is set to hit the road starting in April, with a promising start at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. Afterward, they’ll make stops in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and Los Angeles.

In December 2024, during an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Doechii was asked whether she would be joining the two acts, and understandably, her response was more or less vague. “I don’t know. I have no idea what he has up his sleeve. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. The speculation stemmed from Lamar calling the “What It Is (Block Boy)” artist the “hardest out” in October of that year, to which she gracefully replied, “Thank you, Dot. You [are] the greatest.”

SZA is fresh off the release of LANA, the deluxe version of her 2022 effort, SOS. With 15 new tracks, including “30 For 30” featuring Lamar and “BMF,” the project returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart — nearly two years after its initial debut — on Dec. 29, 2024.