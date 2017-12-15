Image Image Credit Olivia Wong / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FERG and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar visiting Harlem brought FERG’s anxiety “through the roof,” he admitted on Tuesday (Nov. 12). During a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club,” the “Plain Jane” hitmaker looked back on taking the Compton native to his neighborhood during a day off from the “The Big Steppers Tour.”

“That was cool. That was some cool s**t. N**gas can’t do that, and he was protected. Nothing happened on my watch,” FERG explained before sharing that he didn’t expect Lamar, whom he described as his “favorite rapper,” to actually come.

“I had to put a whole itinerary together. It randomly happened to be Dapper Dan’s birthday (Aug. 8) that day. He didn’t even know I was coming to see him, and I brought Kendrick to Melba’s, and then we went to Dapper Dan’s [place]. I brought him to my hood,” FERG continued. “They don’t [have fire] hydrants open in [Los Angeles], so he’s like touching the water and s**t. I was like, ‘This n**ga’s acting like that’s holy water.’ I thought it was cool, and I [saw] the kid in him.”

FERG and Lamar haven’t formally collaborated music-wise, though the Grammy Award-winning MC was mentioned on DAROLD earlier in the month. On the title track, the New York rapper spat, “I brought K. Dot to my block, n**ga, I'm really outside / N**ga, how T Ferg lost to them pullups against Kendrick Lamar?”

DAROLD hit streaming services with 12 tracks, two of which featured vocals from Mary J. Blige. Among the other artists who contributed to the project were Denzel Curry, Coco Jones, DD Osama and Mike WiLL Made-It. As Rap-Up reported in October, many fans believed Future dissed Gunna on the LP’s pre-release single “Allure.”

In September, FERG weighed in on Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. He predicted that the pgLang founder might bring out Lil Wayne, who was also considered to headline the February 2025 event.