Flo Milli has another hit coming, and it samples one of the mid-2000s' most iconic anthems. On Wednesday (April 23), the rapper, who is nine months pregnant, swung by "On The Radar" for the live debut of her much-anticipated single “Gripper,” ahead of its official drop.

Sampling T-Pain’s classic “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper),” Flo Milli gave the record a woman's perspective: “He eat it up in the backseat, I’m running like it’s a track meet / I know this boy wanna trap me, okay / He wanna give me a baby, I want him to give me Mercedes.” She even flipped the original chorus into “I'm riding, he stroking, I'm on it / He in love with a gripper.”

Interestingly enough, T-Pain is expected to appear on the streaming release, though we’ll obviously have to wait and see whether he’s dropping a new verse or is simply getting featured via the sample. In the meantime, watch the Alabama native perform “Gripper” below.

“Gripper” Is Flo Milli’s Next Hit. She Just Has to Drop It

“Gripper” definitely has the legs to be Flo Milli’s next big hit since her 2023 Song of the Year contender, “Never Lose Me.” Fans got an early teaser of the forthcoming track during her first pregnancy tease in late 2024, and since then, it’s been steadily gaining steam with fans and moms-to-be alike on TikTok.

It already has all the makings of a bop: an addictive chorus, a nostalgic sample and the added attention from her pregnancy. Plus, she’s not the only woman in rap reviving classics — Anycia’s “Never Need” is another track that reworks an early-aughts favorite.

Flo Milli performed her last show in March at San Diego State University before officially stepping away for maternity leave. Just a month earlier, she teamed up with Tate McRae on "bloodonmyhands" and Tyga’s “Dumb” alongside Big Sean. The two collaborations came on the heels of her impressive feature run last year, which included Ndotz’s “Embrace It” remix, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Rocc Steady” and Skepta’s “Why Lie?” to name a few.