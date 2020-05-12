Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt G Herbo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

G Herbo beat the odds by making it out of Chicago and becoming one of the most popular artists from the Windy City. Although he no longer lives a street life, he recently made it very clear that he still has some of those same tendencies.

Saturday evening (Jan. 11), he shared, “IDK when I became a b**ch lol somebody remind me ... I ain’t never made a threat or a promise that I’ma do anything to anybody but I heard a few threats against me that’s still up in the wind ... All I know is I’m outside every single day ... In Chicago or any other city I’m in, I’m outside 4shoooo.”

Fans are not happy that the battle-tested emcee is antagonizing his haters because they believe he is inviting violence. One fan stated, “Herb tripping bro. He a millionaire still worried about the streets of Chicago. Just be like Keef man and get money, live life, your kids need [you]. His son was literally crying about his grandad, can’t imagine how he’ll be if his dad is gone too smh.” Another user explained, “N**gaz get a lottery ticket to get [out] of the hood and still want to prove to the hood they’re tough.”

G Herbo has been vocal about his mental health battles that came as a result from growing up in the hood. His most successful album, 2020’s PTSD, also includes popular single “PTSD,” which features Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Chance The Rapper. The rest of his album has guest verses from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, BJ the Chicago Kid, 21 Savage, Polo G, Jacquees and more. The project discusses stories about his fallen friends, past trauma and the way he handles his post-traumatic stress disorder.

G Herbo joins artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Drake and the artist formerly known as Kanye West as those who discuss mental health obstacles within their music.