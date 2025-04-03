Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is serving serious body goals in her latest campaign for Savage X Fenty. On Tuesday (March 4), the Memphis rapper helped debut the lingerie brand’s Sunray Lace collection.

“Round two,” Savage X Fenty announced, alongside a series of images featuring GloRilla in the Sunray Lace Plunge Bra, available in sizes A to H cup, and the Sunray Lace Thong, which ranges from XS to 4X. Both pieces were made from lace fabric with a floral print, perfect for spring.

The “TGIF” hitmaker completed her look with the Sunray Lace Robe, which, according to the website, comes with printed mesh fabric and an adjustable self-tie drawstring. Take a look at the photos below.

GloRilla Shares Behind-The-Scenes Content Of The Collaboration

In addition to the campaign, GloRilla also treated her viewers to some behind-the-scenes action. “The lingerie that makes me feel the most confident is whichever one makes that a** fat,” she humorously joked.

When it came to her Fenty Beauty picks for the shoot, GloRilla went with the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream and the Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in “Fenty Glow,” a rose tan shade.

All About GloRilla’s Multi-Brand Partnership With Fenty

In February, Fenty announced GloRilla as their first-ever partner, with the brand promising collaborations across all of Rihanna’s business empires, including lingerie, beauty and hair. “I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025. Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration,” the GLORIOUS artist shared in a press statement. “Being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor.”

“This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all,” she added. For their first of three collections for spring, GloRilla modeled the Puff Cherries Unlined Demi Bra and matching bikini panty.