Key Takeaways:

GloRilla’s new single “Typa” drops on Friday (June 6) and presumably samples Keyshia Cole’s 2005 hit “Love.”

The track was apparently first previewed during her Coachella set, sparking buzz across social media.

“Typa” is her first solo release since her debut album, GLORIOUS, dropped in 2024.

GloRilla is adding to her 2025 run with a new release set to drop on Friday (June 6). The Memphis rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 4) to announce her next single, “Typa.” The track presumably samples Keyshia Cole’s “Love,” one of the California icon’s most recognizable hits.

The first preview of “Typa” apparently came during the “TGIF” hitmaker’s set at Coachella in April. Midway through her performance, she played a portion of an unreleased track, and fan-recorded clips from the moment quickly circulated online. Since then, listeners have been waiting for an official release date — and it looks like the wait is over.

In the single’s official artwork, Glo wears a white lace bra and an open white button-down shirt while counting a stack of money. Behind her, a tall, muscular man in a durag sits calmly, watching her.

“Typa” marks GloRilla’s first solo drop since her debut album GLORIOUS, which arrived in October 2024. The project featured tracks like “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” and collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain and Muni Long. GLORIOUS made a major impact right from the start, earning GloRilla the title of top-selling female rap artist in first-week sales for 2024. It was later officially certified gold by the RIAA, marking a significant milestone in her career.

In the months following the album, she performed at major festivals including Coachella and Hot 97’s Summer Jam and was featured on Anycia’s “Never Need.” She is also scheduled to perform at BET Experience Fan Fest and iHeartRadio Music Festival, continuing to build on her rising profile in 2025. We’re rooting for her to give us some hits this summer.