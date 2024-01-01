Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla, like many of us, is a Beyoncé fan through and through. On Sunday (June 29), the Memphis native got the chance to see her idol live at the second Houston stop of the “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

“I'm a, I’m a diva, I'm a—” GloRilla sang along to “Diva,” before realizing Beyoncé was about to launch into her now-iconic mashup with “TGIF.” The rapper exclaimed, “Oh, she finna do it!” as the GLORIOUS track’s instrumental began to build in the background.

“Hold on. Wait, wait, wait. Y’all, she finna do my dance,” GloRilla said, clutching her cowboy hat. The rapper then pointed the camera toward the stage and started turning up. Take a look at the full clip below.

GloRilla and Beyoncé have crossed paths more than a few times. They met at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where the “I LUV HER” artist was nominated for Best Rap Performance. A year later, in 2024, Bey shared photos with both GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

"I'm literally obsessed with Beyoncé," GloRilla admitted during Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” podcast. "I don’t play about her. If you say you didn’t like this song, you need to get the f**k out my face."

Funny enough, Beyoncé was also one of Glo’s dream collaborations for the deluxe edition of GLORIOUS, as she revealed on Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. “We ain’t talked about [a collaboration] yet,” she said at the time. “I be so scared every time I see her.”

The Houston stops of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” have been eventful, to say the least. On Saturday (June 28), the flying car prop she usually rides during “16 CARRIAGES” tilted mid-air. Thankfully, the pop icon made it safely back to solid ground — and back onstage — to close out the night.