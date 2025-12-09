Image Image Credit Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Glorilla attends the Coach fashion show during New York Fashion Week and Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is in love, love — the walk-around-in-an-oversized-tee kind of love. On Monday (Dec. 8), the Memphis rapper shared a video of herself dancing to her new single “Special,” with Brandon Ingram watching from the couch behind her.

“I kno I’m special,” she captioned the video, which showed her moving her body in a bonnet and an oversized white tee. After doing a little twerk for the camera, she jumped onto the couch and wrapped her legs around Ingram’s head. The Toronto Raptors small forward then playfully slaps her on the butt.

“Somebody ‘bout to be pregnant,” one person penned in the comments. Another jokingly warned that Ingram “can't fight us all.” A separate fan added, “She in her T-shirt and panties, y’all. We’ve lost another baddie.” Meanwhile, someone else wrote, “The wintertime got y’all acting [different].” See the video below.

GloRilla and Ingram went public with their relationship in September. As the “Typa” artist told Complex last Wednesday (Dec. 3), they actually met around Thanksgiving the year before. The New Orleans Pelicans — the team he played for before his trade to the Raptors — had a game in her hometown against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I'm not gon’ speak too much about our relationship ‘cause I kind of like our privacy,” she shared with journalist Jordan Rose. “We don't really be too much in the public." When asked earlier if she had anything to do with the Raptors’ winning streak, Glo kept it cute: “They're a great team, that's all I got to say.”

“Special” arrived last Thursday (Dec. 4) as part of a two-song drop with “MARCH,” which dropped on Friday (Dec. 5). She released the video for the latter that same day, then shared the visual companion for the other track on Monday.

“Fresh as hell, this game day / Gloria Hallelujah, no other b**ch got this name,” she rapped in the “Special” visual. Check it out below.