Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors greets rapper GloRilla after hitting the game winning shot against the Indiana Pacers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is known for always speaking her mind, but she’s been relatively tight-lipped about her romantic life. But the Memphis rapper recently spilled a little tea about how she connected with NBA star Brandon Ingram.

During a recent interview with Complex, Big Glo kept details about her boyfriend close to the chest. "You know, I'm just a big fan of basketball," said Glo coyly during her chat with host Jordan Rose. When asked if she could be credited with a recent winning streak by Ingrams’ team, the Toronto Raptors, she added, "I ain't gonna speak on what they got going cause I don't put nothing on it. So they're a great team, that's all I got to say."

The “Yeah Glo!” rapper and Ingram became Instagram official back in September. Prior to that, they were spotted vacationing in Cabo, Mexico. Although their relationship is now a known quantity, Glo wasn’t loose with the intel. "I'm not gonna speak too much about our relationship because I kind of like our privacy,” she said. “We don't really be too much in the public."

Glo did share that they met after she attended a Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans game last year on Thanksgiving. At the time, Ingram was still a member of the latter team before being traded to the Raptors in February 2025.

Elsewhere in the same interview, the 26-year-old mentioned that she and Young Thug are “cool” after the Atlanta rapper was heard disparaging her looks in one of his infamous leaked jail phone calls. Nevertheless, along with her personal life, GloRilla’s 2025 has been mostly stellar. The “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” artist closed her “The Glorious Tour” with the Glo Bash concert in July and was honored at the BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in the same month. She’s also scheduled to perform at the inaugural HBCU Aware Fest in March 2026.

For now, GloRilla is set to drop two new singles on Friday (Dec. 5).