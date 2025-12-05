Image Image Credit Screenshot from GloRilla’s “MARCH” visual Image Alt GloRilla takes it to the field in her latest video for “MARCH” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla’s “MARCH” video channels HBCU marching band traditions and Southern performance culture.

“Special” offers a more introspective look at GloRilla’s personal growth and relationships.

The releases follow her three Grammy nominations, which signals a pivotal moment in her rise.

On Friday (Dec. 5), GloRilla released a new song titled “MARCH.” The HBCU-inspired effort arrived a day after another offering, the confident and equally hard-hitting “Special.”

Produced by Go Grizzly and B100, “MARCH” incorporates instrumentation associated with college marching band traditions. Its accompanying music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, featured a large-scale performance structured as a competitive showcase, complete with uniformed musicians and choreography presumably inspired by the film Drumline.

Ahead of “MARCH,” GloRilla appeared at The Bayou Classic, an annual football event featuring Grambling State University and Southern University. During the halftime show, she performed with Grambling State’s marching band.

“Why you callin’ my phone lookin' for your n**ga? H**, I ain't his secretary,” Glo raps in the new offering. “You h**s get hurt, I get money, tеll that s**t to Jerry / B**ch talmbout she don't f**k with Glo, h**, do what’s after Fеbruary!”

Meanwhile, “Special” presented a personal narrative focused on verbal affirmation and self-definition. The song included lines directed toward her significant other: “He say he in love with me / He can’t get enough of me / ay he wake up every day / With a brand-new crush on me.”

Notably, the Memphis talent and NBA star Brandon Ingram hard launched as a couple back in September. “I’m not gonna speak too much about our relationship because I kind of like our privacy,” she expressed in a Complex interview. “We don’t really be too much in the public.”

The double release arrives after GloRilla was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album for GLORIOUS. She also scored two chances to score a Best Rap Song trophy thanks to “TGIF” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky.”

GLORIOUS made landfall in October 2024 with high-profile contributions from Latto, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Kirk Franklin, Megan Thee Stallion, BossMan Dlow, T-Pain and Fridayy. The project peaked within the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and scored a gold certification.