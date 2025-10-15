Image Image Credit Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Baddie Baddie” video Image Alt Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Baddie Baddie” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice’s latest release blends music, fashion, and digital culture in a multi-platform rollout.

The visual features cameos from Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee, model Anok Yai, and rapper Bb Trickz.

The video also includes behind-the-scenes moments from Paris Fashion Week, tying music and fashion into one rollout.

Ice Spice brought out all the baddies for her new “Baddie Baddie” visual companion, which arrived on Wednesday (Oct. 15).

The video, which she co-directed with the Evil Twins — brothers George and Frederick Buford — features cameos from Sunisa Lee, Anok Yai, and Bb trickz. It opens with the Bronx rapper and the Olympic gymnast sitting in the back seat of a car during New York Fashion Week, then cuts to her signing autographs and getting swarmed by paparazzi.

Moments later, Ice and Yai strut down a New York sidewalk. “I was just poppin' my s**t, I ain't even really mean to go pop / He was just beggin' to hit, I don't be givin' you n**gas a shot / I know he don't want me for me, I know he just want what I got,” she raps.

The video also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Ice’s recent Paris Fashion Week experience. For instance, there are clips of her with Lee at the VETEMENTS SS26 show, plus quite a few solo moments at Stella McCartney and Messika’s runway events. For those who might've missed it, “Baddie Baddie” samples M.I.A.’s iconic “Bad Girls.” Check out the full video below.

“I do love a chaotic visual,” Ice told NYLON of her “Baddie Baddie” video ahead of its release. “They send it to me a little chill, and I’m like, ‘Chop it up more!’ That’s why I’m very excited to drop a visual more than anything, and I’m going to pace myself. When I drop this visual, I’m going to let my fans soak it up. I’m going to soak it up.”

The single initially came out in September, just weeks after she and Latto put their differences aside for “Gyatt.” Although Ice hasn’t dropped too much music in 2025, she made her acting debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest in August.