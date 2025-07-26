Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper GloRilla performs during 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla launched mug shot T-shirts online and at her Glo Bash concert in Memphis.

The rapper was arrested in Georgia for drug possession but released the same day.

Her legal team says she is being unfairly targeted despite being a victim.

GloRilla isn’t going to let what she considers to be an unjust mug shot go to financial waste. The Memphis rapper is selling merchandise emblazoned with her now infamous arrest photo.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Glo was arrested on Tuesday (July 22) in Georgia on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule One controlled substance. Nevertheless, she was released the same day after posting bond. Soon after the news of her run in with the authorities went public, she took to social media to criticize the authorities because her home had been burglarized (while she was away, which is when the alleged contraband was found), yet none of the home invading culprits have been identified.

Despite herself being a victim of a crime, she’s the one currently facing a pair of felony charges. “Long story short my house [was] home invaded and I’m the only one [who] gets arrested,” she wrote on X on Thursday (July 24), while her lawyers also asserted she was being treated unfairly.

Some days later, on Saturday (July 26), TMZ first reported that GloRilla is selling black tees that feature her mug shot on her official website. A tee will cost you a reasonable, we guess, $40. Per Big Glo’s official merch site, the shirt is available in sizes S through XXL and is 100% cotton. However, you might have to exercise some patience. Since the items are only purchased by pre-order, it won’t actually ship for another five to six weeks.

However, if you were privy to attend her inaugural Glo Bash concert (which brought “The Glorious Tour” to a close) on Friday (July 25) night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, she had the apparel on sale and readily available to take home.