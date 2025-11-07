Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla credits Aaliyah and Left Eye as her biggest fashion inspirations.

The Memphis native’s growing confidence and gym routine have pushed her toward bolder style choices.

GloRilla honored Left Eye’s legacy through fashion at the 2024 Video Music Awards.

GloRilla is a certified rap star, and now she’s carving out a career in fashion, too. While discussing her new collection with e-commerce fashion platform Shein, the Memphis rapper revealed that two of her fashion icons are the late Aaliyah and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

According to Big Glo, her aesthetics are tied to her getting into the gym and becoming comfortable in her own skin. Also, the cash influx tied to becoming a rap star helped. “[My fashion sense is] just really upgraded now that I have the funds,” Glo told XXL in a Thursday (Nov. 6) interview.

She added, “I'm more of a jeans and crop top type of girl. But since I've been in the gym and stuff like that, I've been more confident in my body and being able to wear other stuff like the dresses and the mini skirts … I’ll just say that I [started] wearing more extra stuff that compliments my body that I wasn't confident with at first. I'm grown now. I be dressing like a grown woman.”

The “Yeah Glo!” rapper’s profile has also increased to the point that what she wears, and who she is dating, often makes the news. A particular pair of music stars who both tragically passed away are often pinpointed as the 26-year-old's fashion influences, which she fully embraces.

“I love how Aaliyah and Left Eye dress, that's who my fashion icons are,” Glo said. “That's who I like to dress like most of the time, when I'm on my tomboy girlie stuff. Since I got my body right, that inspired me to start wearing outside of the tomboy stuff.”

Although Glo is keeping specific details to herself, she did confirm that modeling and clothing line moves are on her docket. “Yes, yes, yes,” she said excitedly when asked about her fashion plans. “I don't want to speak on it ‘cause I don't want to put no bad luck on it. But yes, most definitely.”

Considering her meteoric rise after her breakthrough single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," dropped just three years ago, we wouldn’t bet against a couture era GloRilla.