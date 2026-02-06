Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla smiles following the basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 5, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla’s sister, Victoria “Scar Face” Woods, claimed that the rapper hasn’t helped their Memphis family financially in years.

She believes each family deserves $2,500 due to their shared upbringing and struggles.

GloRilla responded with a Facebook post showing a message from their mother and a job link.

GloRilla’s sister Victoria “Scar Face” Woods is doubling down on her claims that the “TGIF” rapper hasn’t been financially supporting her family the way she should be.

During a sit-down with TMZ on Thursday (Feb. 5), Scar Face argued GloRilla is obligated to give her and other family members at least “$2,500 a piece” from the millions she’s presumed to have earned. “She got an obligation to share the wealth. We stayed here, and we struggled together,” the musician’s sister shared. “Them damn friends obligated [to receive money]? She’s doing everything for them.”

Scar Face went on to allege that GloRilla does “nothing” for her family beyond the occasional “oohs and ahhs” for their parents. “[It’s] barely nothing because my mama [is] still clocking the clock at FedEx,” she added, before claiming the “Yeah Glo!” artist has people thinking “she retired [her parents].”

Later, Scar Face said the Grammy Award-nominated musician has two siblings staying with her in Atlanta, both of whom she allegedly treats “like housemaids.” She added, “Y’all keep painting this picture like she’s just a good person and an upright person. She’s not.” After some back-and-forth with Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere about the white Jaguar GloRilla bought their dad, the hosts asked what she’d theoretically expect out of $2 million.

“She can offer like $2,500 a piece,” Scar Face answered, to which Levin joked that Glo would likely “jump at that.” The sister then claimed the Memphis native hasn’t given them a dime in four years and said she doesn’t “give a f**k” what their mom thinks about them beefing online.

Scar Face has been at it since earlier in the week, prompting GloRilla to respond on Facebook. The rapper shared a screenshot of alleged text messages from their mother thanking her, along with a link to Indeed’s website. Scroll to see some of the best reactions to the situation.