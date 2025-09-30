Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty and GloRilla at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla’s TIME100 Next 2025 recognition marks a major milestone in her career trajectory.

Teyana Taylor praised GloRilla’s authenticity, Memphis roots and cultural influence in Hip Hop.

The honor underscores the growing visibility of Southern female rappers in mainstream music.

GloRilla is one of the world's most influential rising stars, according to 2025’s TIME100 Next. On Tuesday (Sept. 30), the publication revealed its annual list, with the Memphis rapper being one of the few musicians to make the cut.

Other artists mentioned included Rema, Gracie Abrams and Teyana Taylor, who actually penned a blurb celebrating the “TGIF” hitmaker. “From the moment I met GloRilla, I knew her star power was real — raw, authentic and deeply rooted in her Memphis grit,” the Escape Room singer wrote. “Over the past few years, I’ve watched her grow into her artistry with a confidence, not just as a rapper but as a woman shaping culture in real time.”

Taylor went on to praise GloRilla’s “Grammy nods” — three in total for “Yeah Glo!” and “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — as well as her “hit collaborations” and “viral anthems.” She explained, “What makes Glo special is how unapologetically herself she is. She’s shifted conversations in Hip Hop, pushed Memphis further onto the global stage, and given young women a new blueprint for owning space with authenticity.”

“It’s been an absolute honor to work alongside her and help bring her visions to life,” Taylor added. Notably, her company, The Aunties Production, helped creative direct GloRilla’s performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and also choreographed her Coachella set earlier this year.

“It has been an honor to creative direct for her, but truthfully, Glo has ALWAYS known exactly who she is. So, stop playing with that girl and let her cook!” she continued, referencing the rap star’s GLORIOUS track. Taylor concluded, “That girl is not just part of the culture — that girl is moving it forward. I LUV HER and AUNTEY is forever proud! YEAH GLO!”

GloRilla is truly one-of-one when it comes to music. Since her breakthrough, she’s delivered hit after hit, stepped up to the plate, and often outshined both her female and male peers. While she hasn’t released much music since last year’s GLORIOUS, the rapper did return in June with “Typa.”