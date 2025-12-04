Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper GloRilla attends the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena and Rapper Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla isn’t holding any grudges against Young Thug after the leaked jail call where he called her “ugly as f**k.”

On Wednesday (Dec. 3), the “TGIF” artist was asked by Complex’s Jordan Rose if she and Thugger had spoken since his apology, to which she replied they’re “cool.” GloRilla said, “We talked.”

As for whether it was a “hard conversation” to have, GloRilla explained, “It was a funny conversation. You know, I don’t take a lot of stuff too serious. I joke, especially if it ain’t no death or fighting matter.” The GLORIOUS rapper added, “We talked after that. We cool, we cool.”

Rose also suggested a potential collaboration between the two on GloRilla’s upcoming sophomore album. “We’ll see about it,” she responded. Watch the clip below.

As some might remember, Thug said GloRilla had a “long a** bulls**t a** wig,” a “God**n big a** head,” and a “big mouth” during the call that leaked in September. He also claimed he “would not pursue her, at all, ever.”

After the audio hit the internet, the CMG artist tweeted, “Mind you, [this is the] same n**ga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes [are].” Thug eventually issued an apology on X, which you can view below.

GloRilla later joked about the whole situation at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Sexyy Red posted a video of herself next to the Memphis native with the caption, “Breaking news: Young Thug and Brianna, aka Briskee, make up.” Glo jumped into the replies and joked, “I’m glad we could get past [this].”

For anyone confused about the Brianna reference, that came from Mariah the Scientist mentioning that some people say GloRilla looks like Rihanna. Thug responded by saying she looked more like “Brianna.”

On Friday (Dec. 5), GloRilla is set to drop not one but two new singles. The first is her heavily previewed “Special,” and the other is titled “March.” They'll be the first solo tracks we’ve gotten from the Grammy-nominated rapper since “Typa” dropped in June. In the meantime, she’s been on a serious feature streak with Travis Scott’s “SHYNE,” Halle’s “know about me,” and Summer Walker’s “Baller.”