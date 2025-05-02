Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott is bringing a college marching band to his special set at Coachella. On Wednesday (Feb. 5), he announced that whoever delivers the best horn arrangement of “4X4” will get the chance to perform with him in April. On top of that, the Houston rapper may even cover a semester of their tuition.

“Any HBCU or really any college with a band, big or small, that [stands] to take on that horn arrangement from ‘4X4,’ I’m down to bring [you] with me to Coachella to do it,” Scott shared via X. The ASTROWORLD artist also revealed that he is “possibly figuring out a way to take care [of] a semester ‘cause college is hard.”

“Show me something,” Scott concluded. “4X4” marked the start of the Cactus Jack Records founder’s new musical era, making its live debut during the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show in January. He did a rendition of the track from atop Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while a band on the field took the lead on the horn arrangement.

Scott rolled out themed merch ahead of the song’s streaming release, with all proceeds going to support Los Angeles’ first responders. Then, once “4X4” officially dropped, it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 16.2 million streams and another 167,000 digital and physical copies sold.

The feat marked Scott’s fifth time topping the chart. Before “4X4,” his last No. 1 entry on the chart was 2020’s “FRANCHISE” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. The hitmaker’s other No. 1 tracks include “THE SCOTTS” with Kid Cudi, “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” and “SICKO MODE.”

Outside of the obvious anticipation for a follow-up to UTOPIA, the Texas native is set to headline back-to-back Saturdays at Coachella in April. “New performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack,” he announced on Instagram. “First of its kind.” It will notably be his first time taking the stage there since 2017.