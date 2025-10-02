Image Image Credit Screenshot of Mariah the Scientist’s “Is It a Crime” video Image Alt Screenshot of Mariah the Scientist’s “Is It a Crime” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The music video’s courtroom setting adds visual drama and reflects the emotional tension of the track.

Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis debuted their first collaboration with “Is It a Crime” back in July.

Mariah’s upcoming tour, which features dates across the United States and Europe, sold out before its official announcement.

Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis are ready to risk it all for love, even if it means going to court. On Thursday (Oct. 2), the duo dropped the new video for “Is It a Crime,” their collaboration featured on August’s HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY.

The Claire Bishara–directed visual opens with a breaking news segment reporting “protests and riots” erupting after arrests in an alleged “war on love.” Soon after, Mariah appears as KARRAHBOOO’s defense lawyer, before arguing their case in front of a judge. “Tell me, what's it to ya? Tell me, is it a crime / To fall, to fall in love, in love a couple times?” she sings on the chorus.

Meanwhile, Uchis is shown typing away at a computer, making calls and pulling strings. The final verdict is seemingly left open-ended. Watch the clip below.

“Is It a Crime” was Mariah and Uchis’ first-ever collaboration, and fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for the second. The pair is set to team up again for “Pretty Promises,” which will arrive on Friday (Oct. 3) at midnight. The song is set to appear on the Colombian American singer’s Sincerely: P.S deluxe album.

Mariah will take the album on the road with her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” next year, starting off in Paris on Jan. 12, 2026. Stops will include London, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, before she wraps the tour in Atlanta in late April.

Talking with “CBS Mornings Plus” on Thursday, Mariah revealed the shows sold out before she even had a chance to formally announce them. “I feel like I’m in demand,” she said. She also reacted to Rihanna naming “Burning Blue” as her karaoke song of choice.

“That’s so crazy. I love her music, too, and I’ve definitely sung a few Rihanna songs during karaoke, so to know that she’s returning the favor, oh my gosh, it’s crazy,” Mariah explained. While she hasn’t had the chance to meet the “Needed Me” singer just yet, she added, “I’m hoping that it’s coming soon.”

Mariah even joked that she wore pink in honor of RiRi welcoming her baby girl, Rocki, last month. “This is for you,” the Atlanta songstress said.