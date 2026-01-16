Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna performs during his “Wun World Tour” on Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia and Chris Brown performs during his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” on Aug. 30, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chris Brown replaces Burna Boy on the “wgft (Remix).”

Online reactions are mixed, with some fans praising Breezy’s vocals and others missing Burna Boy’s vibe.

The remix drops as Gunna continues his “Wun World Tour” and Brown vies for Grammy Award wins next month.

Gunna is gearing up for another meteoric year. On Friday (Jan. 16), the rapper reunited with Chris Brown for the official remix of “wgft,” one of many fan favorites from 2025’s The Last Wun.

On the reworked version, Brown replaces Burna Boy’s original verse — a choice some listeners may or may not love — and opens the track with a new intro. Meanwhile, Gunna’s verse stays mostly the same aside from a few slight adjustments.

“So take it in, girl, I'm takin' you up tonight / Two hands on it, baby, you can tell what I like,” Breezy croons on the Turbo and Shottie-produced record. “You know you a freak, girl, I can tell in your eyes / How you look when I asked you, baby.” Take a listen below.

Over on X, fans voiced their mixed reactions to Brown joining the remix, especially since his verse takes the place of Burna’s. “As much as I love Chris Brown, we did not need him on a ‘wgft (Remix),’ bruh. Burna Boy was just fine,” one person wrote.

Another user felt the exact opposite, saying the “Oh Okay” artist “putting Chris Brown on the remix was the best idea he ever had.” Someone else said they prefer the new version “way better” than the original. Keep scrolling for more reactions.

In February, Brown’s “It Depends” with Bryson Tiller is expected to compete for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the Grammy Awards. Other contenders include Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” and Kehlani’s “Folded.”

While Gunna wasn’t nominated for anything at the Grammys, he is in the middle of what’s perhaps his biggest tour to date. The “Wun World Tour” will resume in March with him headlining Rolling Loud Australia in Melbourne and Sydney. From there, he’ll make his way through Europe before closing out the run at Afro Nation Portugal in July.