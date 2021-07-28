Image Image Credit Matt Jelonek / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Aug. 11), Gunna dropped the music video for “just say dat,” one of the many surefire cuts from his latest album, The Last Wun.

Directed by Spike Jordan, the visual companion opens with a hilarious bit from Desi Banks. “I don’t know, bro. I’m gon’ tell you now, loyalty don’t mean nothing,” he says, just moments before three Maybachs speed past him. “What the f**k is going on? Is that the president? I don’t want to keep standing in the rain with you,” the comedian humorously adds.

The rest of the clip follows Gunna as he parades those Maybachs around Atlanta. At one point, we see him cruising past Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and in another, he's taking over the Food Mart parking lot. Of course, Turbo — who handled production on much of the album — rides shotgun in the rapper’s whip.

He spits, “650 came with the chauffeur, you can't hear the motor when I'm pullin' in / I got a chip on my shoulder, I told you it's over, and blew like the wind." Take a look at the video below.

Gunna’s The Last Wun, which many believe will be his final release under Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records imprint, arrived last Friday (Aug. 8). Across 25 songs, the set includes guest spots from Wizkid, who appears on “forever be mine,” plus Burna Boy, Nechie, Asake and Offset.

“The visuals match the whole vibe of the project: pressure, pain, progress and real reflection,” Gunna told Rolling Stone about the LP’s cover art, created by Devon DeJardin. “It had to reflect this moment in time, where I’m at, what I’ve been through and where I’m headed.”

So far, Gunna hasn’t confirmed if — or when — he’ll take The Last Wun on the road. What is locked in, though, is a co-headlining slot with Asake at the inaugural Afro+ Fest on Aug. 31.