Key Takeaways:

Gunna’s “WUNNA RUN 5K” will bring Hip Hop fans and runners together in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sept. 3.

The free race supports his nonprofit’s mission to uplift underserved communities through wellness and philanthropy.

His investments in health brands as well as his visible fitness journey reflect a long-term commitment to wellness culture.

Gunna is taking his physical health very seriously, and he hopes to inspire his fans to do the same. The Atlanta rapper is hosting a 5K race in Brooklyn as a part of his commitment to health, wellness, and philanthropy.

The first ever “WUNNA RUN 5K” goes down Wednesday, Sept. 3 in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper will be at the starting line to run the 3.1-mile course with everyone else. The race is presented in partnership with Gunna’s Great Giveaway (his nonprofit) and NYCRUNS, the race organizers. Free registration is already available at NYCRUNS.

The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. (Bib pickup starts at 4 p.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m.). Gunna is also encouraging participants to donate to their charitable cause of choice right here. Gunna’s Great Giveaway is the rapper’s Atlanta-based nonprofit, and it is focused on uplifting the community through giveaways and programs to support families in need. Almost a year ago to the day, Gunna’s Great Giveaway teamed with the Black Music Action Coalition to give $1,000 monthly stipends to 30 families in Fulton County, Georgia.

If you’ve been following Gunna’s social media channels in recent years you have no doubt seen him physically transform as he started putting in work in the gym. He’s also dipped into the wellness world financially with his purchase of a stake in Flerish (a premium hydration brand) and investment in Cymbiotika, which supplies dietary supplements. And then there’s his recent “Won’t Stop” video that plays like an ad for a futuristic gym with Gunna working out throughout the visual.

The aforementioned song is from his latest and sixth studio album, The Last Wun, which was just released Aug. 8 and also marks his final project on Young Thug’s YSL Records.