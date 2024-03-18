Image Image Credit Presley Ann / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey, DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle Bailey and DDG’s son Halo has become one of the most famous 1-year-olds in pop culture. On Sunday (Dec. 22), various celebrities celebrated the consistently viral and beloved child in honor of his 1st birthday.

In a social media post, Halle exclaimed, “365 days ago my baby came, can’t believe he’s 1 !! will post more later today.” Shortly after, her sister Chlöe expressed, “A year ago today I became an auntie happy birthday my Halo.” Right after, DDG shared, “THE BEST BABY IN THE WORLD JUST TURNED 1!”

One fan responded back saying, “Lmao this picture though I swear he’s been scrutinizing everything around his existence since birth as he should! HBD HALO.” Someone else shared, “Happy birthday to my cyber nephew. Halo is such a cool baby. God bless him.” Some fans believed that the YouTuber-turned-rapper “took too long” to make a post on social media about his son’s birthday.

DDG is known for his appreciation of fatherhood. Although he recently received backlash from Halle after bringing their son on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” stream, he has a documented history of supporting Halle and their son.

In March, DDG spoke out in support of Halle not winning any NAACP awards after being nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. Following the show, he stated, “I was very, very upset that she didn’t win knowing how much of an impact she made on the Black community last year and it’s a Black award show… She was kinda down and out about it.”

To take matters into his own hands, he hosted his own “Halle Awards,” presenting her with the “Halle Bailey for the Best Woman Award,” before gifting her the final trophy for “Best Mother Award,” prompting her to cry. The young new parents have their ups and downs but continue to support each other and their child.

When she sent out tweets showing frustration for not being aware of her child being on Cenat’s stream, she later doubled back stating, “I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank [you], Kai, for the gifts for Halo.”