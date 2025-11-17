Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont and Regé-Jean Page attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The film follows a woman whose fake engagement leads to unexpected love with her would-be cousin-in-law.

Halle Bailey plays a chef-turned-romantic lead in the rom-com.

Regé-Jean Page co-stars in a story that blends comedy, culture and chemistry in the Italian countryside.

“You pretended to be the white Italian man’s fiancée but ended up falling for the Black Italian cousin brother?” might be the most accurate description of Halle Bailey’s character in You, Me & Tuscany. On Monday (Nov. 17), Universal Pictures released the first trailer for its rom-com starring the “Angel” singer and Regé-Jean Page.

According to the synopsis, the movie follows “one little lie, one large Italian villa and two people getting lost in the sauce of love.” Halle plays Anna, a 20-something who walked away from her dream of becoming a chef. After crossing paths with Matteo — who happens to have a vacant villa in Tuscany — she decides to head to Italy.

In the trailer, the “Angel” singer ends up staying in Matteo’s home without permission and stumbling across his engagement ring. When she wakes up, his mother, Gabriella, finds her there. “This is all a really big misunderstanding,” Halle insists. That lie gets a lot harder to maintain once she meets Michael (Page), whom she ultimately falls for.

“That little lie becomes a big problem, though, when Matteo’s cousin, Michael, shows up, and Anna discovers that the heat between them may ignite a fire that will transform her life,” the synopsis continues. See the video below.

Speaking with People last Friday (Nov. 14), Halle shared that Chlöe was “so excited” when she found out her sister was starring in a movie with Page, especially since they both watched him in “Bridgerton.” The love?... or something like it artist explained, “We freaked out, like everybody else in the world.”

“She was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to tell me if he’s nice. Just tell me how he is. He’s so cool, he seems like he’d be so cool,’” Halle added. Page then asked, “Did you [tell her]?” She replied, “Yeah, I did. Of course, I told my sister.” Scroll to see the clip below.

You, Me & Tuscany is expected to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. Alongside Halle and Page, the cast features Aziza Scott, Lorenzo de Moor and Marco Calvani.