Halle Bailey admitted she may have overreacted after seeing Halo on Kai Cenat’s livestream on Wednesday (Nov. 6). The singer and actress, who briefly deactivated her social media accounts that same day, said she “shouldn’t have brought” her concerns to the internet in a new post shared on Thursday (Nov. 7).

“Yesterday, maybe I did overreact,” Bailey explained on Twitter. “I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank [you], Kai, for the gifts for Halo.”

The internet personality got Halo a Bluey plush toy, Nintendo Switch, building blocks, Spider-Man-themed briefs, and Pampers, among many other items. “I’m your uncle, so I got some stuff for you, okay? I got more stuff for you on the way,” Cenat said to the baby boy during the broadcast.

“I want you to know, bro, these are really good gifts, like he’s really going to use this s**t. All the expensive designer stuff is cool, but he really uses that s**t,” DDG told the streamer.

For those who missed it, Bailey got “extremely upset” after finding out DDG brought Halo on Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2,” with her saying she “wasn’t told or notified” in advance. "Hi, everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town, and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," the songstress explained in a now-deleted tweet. “I am his mother and protector, and [I am] saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town.”

Another post read, “As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap.”

Even amid the two artists’ recent split, social media was divided on whether her reaction was justified. Some argued that type of content is to be expected, especially considering DDG’s background as a YouTuber, while others felt like Bailey had every right to be angry as a new mom.