Ice Spice confirmed there was never any “real beef” with Latto during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!”

The two previously traded lyrical jabs but kept it playful, with Latto saying it was never that serious.

Fans are celebrating the “Gyatt” collab as a rare moment of unity between two top female rappers.

The year 2025 came with its fair share of surprises, though none quite as expected as Ice Spice and Latto making up and dropping “Gyatt” in September. According to the Bronx star, though, there was never any “real beef” between them to begin with.

On Monday (Dec. 22), during an airing of “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen, Ice was asked about settling her supposed feud with Latto and the most fun part of filming the music video for their collaboration. “What made me wanna squash it? It wasn’t a real beef to begin with, to be honest,” she said.

As some might remember, the two rappers traded shots across “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Sunday Service” — plus a few jabs on social media — last year. Fortunately, it didn’t escalate much further than that. See the “Watch What Happens Live!” clip below.

“Think U The S**t (Fart)” ultimately landed on Ice’s debut album, Y2K!, while “Sunday Service,” along with its remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, appeared on Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea. During their back-and-forth, Big Mama told Billboard she didn’t think Ice was ever looking to “engage in an actual rap beef.”

“Everybody gon’ take their lil’ jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me. I feel like you should do that. Continue to!” the “Big Energy” hitmaker explained. “But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that.”

“Gyatt” arrived in the middle of a great year for both Ice and Latto musically. The Hidji World-directed visual companion notably dropped just a few days after the single and included cameos from Deshae Frost and Tylil James.

“The whole video was so fun,” Ice told her fans on “Watch What Happens Live!” She continued, “It was, like, everybody was just joking around the whole time, to the point where I remember my manager was like, ‘Can y’all wrap it up? Hurry up.’ It was really fun... Shoutout to Latto.”