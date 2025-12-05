Image Image Credit Screenshot from Ice Spice and Tokischa’s “Thootie” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Ice Spice and Tokischa’s “Thootie” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice debuts her Spanish rap skills on “Thootie,” a bilingual dembow track produced by RIOTUSA.

The song’s music video, shot in the Dominican Republic, features bold visuals and celebrates Dominican street culture.

The collaboration highlights the growing influence of cross-cultural sounds in mainstream Hip Hop.

Ice Spice is proving she can make a bop in any language. On Friday (Dec. 5), the people’s princess released her new single, “Thootie,” featuring Tokischa.

Produced by frequent collaborator RIOTUSA, the track featured Ice rapping in Spanish for the first time. “Dominicana making a movie / My a** too fat, no me cabe en el puchi / I'm cocky, b**ch, you can't outdo me,” she delivered in the track’s show-stopping second verse.

Tokischa, meanwhile, referenced Woody from Toy Story, as well as fashion houses like Gucci and Versace, in her opening verse and chorus. The pair filmed the colorful music video for “Thootie” in the Dominican Republic, where Ice was just visiting a few weeks ago. Watch the Richard Cordones-directed effort below.

“This was a fun record for me. It's the first time people are actually hearing me speak or rap in Spanish, and it was fun to show another side of who I am,” Ice said in a press statement. “It's even more special that I got to do it with Toki. We went to the Dominican Republic to shoot the video last month, and it was a vibe. I definitely felt at home."

“I’m so happy we finally got to make a song. It's been a while since we’ve wanted to. When she sent me 'Thootie,' it was instant,” Tokischa added. “I gotta give it to the producers, they did a great job with the beat, not everyone who didn’t grow up in the DR can make a dembow hot like that.”

She continued, “I loved working with Ice. She’s a sweetheart and a genuinely fun girl. I’m so proud of the video, and her coming to the DR after so long was very special to honor and respect the ‘bajo mundo culture.’”

“Thootie” marked Ice’s first single since last month’s “Big Guy” and “Pretty Privilege.” Earlier in the year, she treated fans to “Baddie Baddie” and her collaboration with Latto, “Gyatt.”