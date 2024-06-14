Image Image Credit Isaiah Falls Instagram Image Alt Isaiah Falls in a car showing off his grill Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If you’re drawn to music that feels personal and intentional, Isaiah Falls is someone to watch. The “BUTTERFLIES” singer brings a smooth, emotional delivery that simultaneously reflects his Puerto Rican and Haitian heritage and the warmth of his Florida upbringing. Intimate, vibey and rooted in feeling, his sound carries hints of classic R&B. However, he doesn't lock himself into one genre. Falls knows how to ride a groove without losing the story, and when he strips it all back, his vocals speak louder than any production ever can.

Rather than chasing what’s hot, the Orlando native builds something honest. His music feels fresh, honest and sometimes a little raw. Whether it’s a slow jam or a mid-tempo ride, there’s a quiet confidence to his work that pulls you in.

Falls isn’t trying to fit into a box. He’s making his own lane, one track at a time — and doing it with real heart. After the release of LVRS PARADISE (SIDE A), Rap-Up caught up with the R&B artist to discuss the two-part project, the influences on his sound, his creative process and so much more.

What kind of ride are you taking your listeners on with LVRS PARADISE (SIDE A)?

It's more so an experience. The album really talks a lot about the good and bad of love, because, obviously, I'm not perfect. I got my trials and tribulations…It's the moments that I'm good at it, the moments that I'm bad at it [and] the moments I'm even lustful for it. So, it kind of dives into all of that!

What made you split the project into two parts?

It was kind of like a business move, to be honest. The common problem with my fans was that they were always like, "Hey, we want more music." So, I decided [in 2025], instead of giving them an album all at once, [when] later in the year [they’ll] want more music, I'm gonna give it to them in doses — where I give them nine [songs] and then I give them nine [more] later in the year, probably around like August, or some s**t like that.

Is it going to be a different vibe for the B-side, or are you only breaking up the project to feed your fans’ hunger for new music?

Nah, it's definitely gonna be slightly different. I kind of wrote…the majority of [the first half] by myself. [For] the second half, I was with my boys in Los Angeles for like a month. My in-house producers, Luxury Lane… we kind of all wrote the second half of the album together. So, it's definitely a little different on the on the B-side, but it's still in the world.

How does LVRS PARADISE reflect where you are right now, emotionally and artistically?

I think it shows a lot of growth. I got songs on there like “GET YA MONEY” which speak on where I am right now in life. I have a line in there where it says, "They say money gonna change me, and I hope it does." It's more so, like, I'm really just getting to it at this point in my career, and I wanted to speak on that during this album, and what I've been dealing with as becoming more and more [famous]. It's just the women are different. The experiences are different with them. It's a very different experience from being just a guy that makes music in Florida, just an average dude, everything's a lot different. So, it speaks on some of that, and [also] me figuring out love and just navigating that really!

You're really giving R&B its own South Florida bounce. Is that intentional? How did that come about?

Yeah, it's super intentional. I think Florida raised me, [and] what we [were] raised on, majority of the world wasn't raised on. We had Outkast and Trick Daddy and Trina and all these types of people. Kodak [Black] has heavily influenced me, too. There's a lot of culture there that doesn't actually get trickled over into R&B, and for me personally, I think since I was raised on that, [I] might as well have elements of that in my music. So, a lot of the time I like to have my 808's knocking and my drums to hit and stuff like that when it comes to bringing that influence into my music.

Being Haitian and Puerto Rican, how do those cultures show up in your melodies, your visuals and even the way you tell stories in your music?

I wasn't really raised around the Haitian part of my family. I was more so raised around the Latin [American] side of my family, and I think I really dive deep into that, to be honest. A lot of the sounds I gravitate toward are more Latin, like Latin guitars and our nylon guitars that kind of have that Spanish feeling to it, which is very Caribbean across the board.

What is your favorite feature on LVRS PARADISE?

I think it [has] to be Alex Isley! She's on Side B, she's not on Side A. For side B, it's Alex Isley [and] for Side A it's gotta be “BUTTERFLIES” with Joyce Wrice. But yeah, just the collaboration… that girl so damned dope! Her tone would remind me of Brandy and s**t like that. It's smooth. In the creative process, we finished that song while I was on tour. So, it was like a different experience than being at the crib recording music, which definitely made it more impactful for me [as] a memory. But yeah, Alex Isley, just because that girl is talented on Side B. That girl is extremely talented.

Who's still on the dream list? Is there anyone you're manifesting a session or collaboration with?

Yeah, Jorja Smith, Cleo Sol, Coco Jones, too. I would love to work with Coco. Sexyy, I want to work with Sexyy Red so damn bad.

That would be the best of both worlds.

Thats what I'm saying! We'll have it turnt and pretty at the same time. Yeah, we'll make it happen. Then there's Miguel, on the male side, Miguel would be amazing to work with. But yeah, that's really it.

“FLORIDA BABY” really cracked something open when it went viral. What do you remember about that moment when it went viral?

The biggest part of it was everyone getting in line, doing what they got to do to get s**t going. Videographers, everybody, just like people we've been connected with for so many years, working off of just the idea of being where we want to be, and then for it to finally start to happen. Everyone did exactly what they needed to do. That was kind of like a beautiful moment to watch. It was dope!

You stay very close to the creative process — writing, producing and doing creative direction with Luxury Lane. What does being hands-on really look like in your world?

Nine times out of 10, it's just executing my vision. I have to be hands-on when I really want to get the point across of what I want for myself. I think for me personally, being hands-on [in] every aspect helps [me] tell my story to the best of my ability. Just because I have a hand in everything, it's as much me as it is anything else.

Has there ever been a moment, beat or concept that you almost scrapped but ended up being a fan favorite?

Yeah, for sure. I think it was the hook [for] “GOLD ON MY TEETH” — the "Let's just fall in love" part. I almost rewrote it, and then I kept thinking to myself. I played it for a few women, and they all sang that part back to me, and I was like, “Okay, yeah, hell no, I'm tripping.”

You got your fans feeling like they're a part of your creative process. Unlike a lot of these artists, you really build your fan base. What was the wildest or most touching DM or a comment that you've gotten from a fan?

I had someone fly to my Toronto show from [the] Dominican Republic, and he didn't speak a lick of English, but he was sitting there crying and singing every lyric. That was beautiful to see, for me to impact someone that's not even singing the same language, to the level [that] it was definitely an impactful moment for me.

What does the next chapter sound like for you? Is there anything that you're trying to experiment with sonically or visually that you haven't yet? Give us some tea.

Absolutely. I think y'all going to be very excited. Side A is, is amazing, but where my heart is right now is Side B, so I'm excited to just give y'all that music as well. It's very, very smooth. I can compare it to a red glass of wine — very, very smooth, laid-back playa s**t, really, and it's still talking about love, and it's gonna be gorgeous. It's a nice blend of the two worlds. It's smooth. That's the best way to explain it.

I just love that you haven't lost the original art and element of creating music and marketing music and building your fan base. I'm excited for Side A and Side B.

I appreciate you, Mama. Thank you very much.