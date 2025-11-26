Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JayDon attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton and Chris Brown performs during the first annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chris Brown praised JayDon’s “Lullaby” performance, calling him “next up” on Instagram.

JayDon shared how Brown shaped his sound and inspired his musical journey.

The performance aired on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and followed JayDon’s signing to Usher and L.A. Reid’s label.

JayDon earned a co-sign from one of the greatest to ever do it. On Tuesday (Nov. 25), the rising R&B singer reacted to Chris Brown saying he’s “next up” after watching his “Lullaby” performance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Bruh next up! Keep our art form from being obsolete!” Brown wrote underneath the artist’s latest Instagram post. “Nothing but praise and respect on this side.” JayDon replied, “Thank you, sir!!! Since a jit — like a jit jit — I [have] been inspired by you. This crazy, foo.”

The Me My Songs & I artist later said he prayed after seeing Brown’s comment. “The blessing you have is undeniable and miraculous, [and] always has been,” he continued. “I’m thankful [to] be recognized by someone so favored and blessed. I will stay true [to] the art, with integrity. I really care. Thank you, brotha. Praise God.”

JayDon performed the number alongside Paradise on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last month. For anyone still getting familiar with the California native, he announced in March that he signed to Usher and L.A. Reid’s mega imprint.

“JayDon is a generational rarity and an entertainment phenomenon with musical brilliance evident from his earliest days,” the record exec said in a press statement. “We are thrilled to support his promising career as he begins this new chapter with us at Mega.”

“Lullaby” was one of several surefire tracks on JayDon’s label debut, Me My Songs & I, released in October. The 10-song project also included “Caviar” and “Jealous Of The Moon,” the latter being his most recent to receive a visual treatment.

As for Brown, he’s currently in the running for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. His Bryson Tiller–assisted “It Depends” earned nominations in both categories and will compete alongside records like Kehlani’s “Folded” and Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman.” The ceremony is scheduled to air on Feb. 1, 2026.