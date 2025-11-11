Image Image Credit Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JT speaks during The Black Beauty Talks and SZA at “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JT and SZA have kickbacks with each other.

SZA teases JT for using too much grabba, so they each roll their own.

JT also recently dropped her new single “Girls Gone Wild.”

Believe it or not, JT and SZA smoke together “all the time.” On Tuesday (Nov. 11), the Florida rapper starred in Flower by Edie Parker’s new “High in the 305” campaign, in which she posed in several bikinis to promote the brand’s vapes.

When NYLON asked who she’d gift one of the label’s vapes to, JT chose her “dear friend” SZA. Though they haven’t collaborated musically yet, the “OKAY” artist shared, “We literally have kickbacks and smoke together all the time. We love to have a house moment.”

JT also humorously revealed that SZA teases her about smoking “with too much grabba,” so a vape would help them “stop arguing about who got too much grabba in the blunt.” She admitted, “I’m not going to lie. Sometimes, I like a lot of tobacco. She’d be like, ‘You put too much; you need more weed.’ And I’d be like, ‘Girl, I like it like this.’”

“So, we just find ourselves having our own blunts, talking and laughing,” the City Cinderella rapper told the publication. Notably, SZA has put her love for smoking on wax with songs like “Jodie” and the aptly titled “Smoking on my Ex Pack,” just to mention a few.

JT also mentioned her “Muñekita” collaborator, Kali Uchis, as another artist she’d gift a vape to, even though she’s “never seen her smoke.” The Miami native explained, “I’m just sending this to her because it’s pretty and she’s so fashionable. She’s probably like me — one of those people you don’t know smoke until you see them smoke. The aesthetic of Edie Parker matches her so well.”

Last Friday (Nov. 7), JT unveiled her latest single, “Girls Gone Wild,” alongside its visual companion. “Titties bounce to the beat of the bassline / Pretty a** face, make these h**s commit hate crimes,” she raps in the chorus. “We in a pool topless, girls gone wild / Sex appeal get us in, we don't need cash.”

The song arrived on the heels of her "Noises" remix with PinkPantheress. Take a look below.